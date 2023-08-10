(KRON) — The Danville Police Department is warning parents on potential risks before posting back-to-school photos of their children on social media.

Parents are reminded that they should not reveal personal information about their children such as addresses, phone numbers, school locations, and the name of their child. Predators and criminals can easily use such information for identity thefts and scams, according to police.

School Resource Officer Ternes shows an example of what not to post in regards to sharing personal information.

Photo: Danville Police Department

“Being cautious about what you share and with whom you share it is key to maintaining control over your personal information,” Danville PD said.