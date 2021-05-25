Police warn residents after mountain lion enters San Bruno home

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Bruno are warning residents after a mountain lion entered a home early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say around 12:20 a.m., a mountain lion broke through a window of a house on the 200 block of Ross Way.

Police believe it came inside because there were “several large game, taxidermy trophy heads” mounted on the walls.

Check out our press release regarding a close encounter a resident had with a mountain lion this week! https://t.co/6S1FYEMi1F — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) May 26, 2021

The homeowner was able to scare off the animal.

After checking the area, the mountain lion was not found. No injuries were reported.

Police remind residents that while mountain lion sightings are common in Northern California, this is not an ordinary incident.

Officials say mountain lions are not a big threat to humans and will try to avoid contact with people.

Here are some tips to the public from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.

Always remember – Mountain lions are wild animals, and their behavior may be unpredictable.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike or jog at dawn, dusk, or night.

Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off-leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise, and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

If a lion attacks, fight back. Research on mountain lion attacks suggests that many potential victims have fought back successfully with rocks, sticks, garden tools, and their bare hands. Try to stay on your feet. If knocked down, try to protect your head and neck.

If a mountain lion attacks a person, immediately call 911.

If you see a mountain lion in San Bruno, you are asked to contact police.