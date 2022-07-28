MILL VALLEY (KRON) – After a grocery store reported someone was stealing wine, Mill Valley police found the assailant while they were on their way out of town, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“The driver of the vehicle saw out officer and fled the area at a high rate of speed, while driving into the on-coming lane of traffic” on the Shoreline Highway, the Facebook post stated. “The driver got away after the officer chose not to pursue them, however a second officer found the vehicle hidden in a driveway on Tennessee Valley Road, at a residence they didn’t belong to.”

The department says officers recovered 21 bottles of stolen wine, along with crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanex and fentanyl.

“The person responsible was arrested and it was determined he has a long history of committing similar crimes throughout Marin and Mill Valley,” the post continued. “Sadly, this [is] the second of three incidents over three days where out officers located the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. Fortunately, no one has fallen sick and this incident ended with the person being booked into the Marin County Jail in good health.”