Police: Woman arrested for hitting man with cricket bat while attempting to rob him in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Fremont Police arrested a woman Saturday evening for assaulting and attempting to rob a man, according to authorities.
Police say the 37-year-old woman hit the man with a cricket bat while attempting to rob him near Liberty Street and Beacon Avenue.
The woman was booked on robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges, officials say.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening cut.
No additional details are being released at this time.
