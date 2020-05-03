Live Now
Police: Woman arrested for hitting man with cricket bat while attempting to rob him in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Fremont Police arrested a woman Saturday evening for assaulting and attempting to rob a man, according to authorities.

Police say the 37-year-old woman hit the man with a cricket bat while attempting to rob him near Liberty Street and Beacon Avenue.

The woman was booked on robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges, officials say.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening cut.

No additional details are being released at this time.

