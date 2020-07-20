Police: Woman arrested for stabbing mother to death in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning in Vallejo for the murder of her mother and the attempted murder of her brother, according to authorities.

Vallejo police officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Byron Street for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a 49-year-old Black woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old Black man was found outside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers came across the suspect, a 26-year-old Black woman, outside the home who was also suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as the daughter of the 49-year-old woman who died and the sister of the 25-year-old man.

Both women were identified as New Orleans residents visiting Vallejo. The man is a Vallejo resident.

The suspect, whose name has not been released by officials pending further investigation, was arrested for the murder of her mother and the attempted murder of her brother.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased woman pending confirmation and notification of next of kin. The identity of the man is also being withheld.

Two of the male victim’s children, an infant and a 3-year-old, were also located inside the home. They are now safe with family.

This is the City of Vallejo’s 15th murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rose at (707) 651-7146 or Detective J. Scott at (707) 648-4531.

