Police: Woman dies after ramming officers’ cars, trying to run over detective in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A 39-year-old woman was killed Friday after allegedly crashing her car into two unmarked police patrol cars and trying to run over a detective in Fremont.

After allegedly ramming into the police cars and trying to hit the detective, the woman, identified as Melissa Diamond, tried to drive away from officers, but later crashed into two other cars.

Police say Diamond suffered major injuries because of the crashes and died at the scene.

The ordeal began at 11:15 a.m. at a Fremont apartment complex near Central Avenue and Blacow Road.

In coordination with @NewarkCA_Police, we are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer incident and fatal traffic collision that occurred Friday on Central Ave.



Details: https://t.co/2raFTWS4xX pic.twitter.com/vuSpHaebAB — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) July 30, 2019

Officers found a stolen car and say they watched the Diamond get into the car.

That’s when officers approached in unmarked patrol cars and tried to block her from leaving the parking lot.

When officers tried to make an arrest, the woman allegedly rammed into two police cars and tried to run over one of the officers.

No officers were hurt, but one of the cars was totaled, according to police.

After damaging the cars, the woman then drove away from officers onto the I-880 overpass and hit two other cars near Central Avenue and Cedar Boulevard in Newark.

The driver of one of those cars was severely injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Newark Police Department.