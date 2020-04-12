Police: Woman shot, injured overnight in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured overnight in San Jose, according to the police department.

Around 12:02 a.m. Sunday morning, police received a report about a person being shot in the 1800 block of Midfield Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the motive and circumstances are unknown.

Police say no suspects have been arrested.

If you have any information and wish to remain anonymous, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

