FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested on several charges, including attempted kidnapping and criminal threats, after she tried to lure a 12-year-old girl from an elementary school, according to Fairfield police.

In a Facebook post Friday, police stated that on Sept. 20, Angel Paige, 22 of Fairfield, told a 12-year-old named Paige that “her mother had sent her [Angel] to pick her up” from the campus of the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning.

“School staff did not hesitate to intervene,” the post continued. “When they questioned the woman, she threatened them and other children in the area, before fleeing.”

As it turned out, Paige had three outstanding warrants, police stated.

“Paige is also related to a male student who previously expressed issues with the 12-year-old girl Paige attempted to lure away,” the post stated.

Paige turned herself in Sept. 22.