Yvette Werum, missing from a board and care home (Photo courtesy of the Concord Police Department)

CONCORD (KRON) – Concord police are reporting that a woman with dementia walked away from a board and care home and has gone missing.

Yvette Werum is approximately 79 lbs. and is five-foot, four-inches tall, according to a tweet from the department.

“She was last seen wearing yellow, long sleeved pajama gown,” police stated.

The board and care home was on Overhill Road near Avon Avenue.

Anyone who sees Werum is asked to contact Concord police.