Police: Women steal 38 pairs of jeans from Concord store

CONCORD (KRON) — Police in Concord are searching for three woman who they say stole more than three dozen pairs of jeans from a store this holiday season.

A photo released Monday by Concord police shows the three young women inside the store with the jeans in hand.

The police department said they left the store with a total of 38 pairs.

“Please help us get their names on the ‘naughty list,'” the department said on Facebook.

If you recognize the suspects, you’re asked to contact Concord police at (925) 671-3030.

Police did not say where or when the theft occurred.