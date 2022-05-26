SAN RAFAEL (KRON) – A youth swim coach was arrested by San Rafael police yesterday after a sting operation caught him attempting to buy sex from a minor, according to a press release.

Investigators placed fake ads on adult websites “seeking buyers who were looking for juveniles for sexual services,” according to the press release from the San Rafael Police Department. Via text, detectives began communicating with John Chipponeri, 59.

Chipponeri indicated he wanted to meet a 16-year-old for sex, the press release states. The detectives and Chipponeri arranged a price, time and place, but he never showed up. A follow-up investigation found that he is a swim coach at a local school and teaches swimming for a private swim club.

The press release did not state what school he coaches at, but the website Swim Smooth says Chipponeri is the first Swim Smooth certified coach in California.

On May 25 around 3 p.m., Chipponeri was stopped by police at Lindaro Street and Andersen Drive. After making “several admissions regarding the case,” he was arrested on suspicion of arranging to meet a minor for a lewd purpose.

According to state law, this offense can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, and can be punished with up to four years in prison and being added to the sex offender registry.