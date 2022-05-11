SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new poll just released this morning shows a majority of San Francisco voters plan to vote to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin next month, and are split on the job performance of Mayor London Breed as they express dismay at persistent crime and safety issues.

The big number in this poll: 57% of registered voters plan to recall Boudin, who is facing a recall attempt June 7. Less than a quarter, 22%, plan to reject the recall, and 21% are undecided.

Boudin, a self-styled progressive prosecutor, has become a lightning rod in local politics. He sat down for a live, primetime interview about the recall effort with KRON4 on Monday.

Just yesterday, District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the Marina, became the first of the city’s supervisors to endorse the recall attempt.

The poll was conducted by Embold Research, a nonpartisan group, and consisted of an online survey of 1,048 registered voters between April 30 and May 4. It was commissioned by the San Francisco Standard.

The poll shows San Francisco voters are evenly divided about the performance of Breed, who was first elected in a 2018 special election following the death of Mayor Ed Lee. A majority, 51%, disapprove of her performance, though 49% approve. Breed is up for re-election next year.

A plurality of residents, 48%, are dissatisfied with the city, while 45% are satisfied.

Coming out above water in the poll is the San Francisco Police Department, which had 52% approval compared to 48% who disapprove.

Regarding the city’s biggest issues, 68% said homelessness is what they like least about living in San Francisco, 65% said they feel less safe than they did in 2019, 73% support arresting people who commit property crimes like smash-and-grabs, and 66% support forcing drug users into treatment who put others or themselves at risk.