Poor air quality changes 9/11 ceremony plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The bad air quality in San Francisco Friday morning is impacting commemorations of the September 11 attacks.

The San Francisco Fire Department announced a change of plans for its program, which was originally planned for outside.

“Due to POOR air quality, this year’s program will not be held outdoors. Due to COVID 19, we are not able to accommodate members of the public indoors,” The department tweeted on Thursday.

The air quality map over the Bay Area is lit up with the color purple, showing how extremely poor the air is Friday morning.

The program will start at 6:45 a.m. and people can watch over a Facebook Live stream.

Stay with KRON4 for continuing 9/11 ceremony coverage.

Latest Stories: