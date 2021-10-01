Poor air quality expected Saturday in the Bay Area: Spare the Air Alert

PUTNEY, ENGLAND – JANUARY 10: Exhaust fumes from a car in Putney High Street on January 10, 2013 in Putney, England. Local media are reporting local environmental campaigners claims that levels of traffic pollutants, mostly nitrogen dioxide, have breached upper safe limits in the busy street in south west London. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air Alert is in effect on Saturday, Oct. 2 for smog.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said the unhealthy smog is expected due the hot inland temperatures, combined with wildfire smoke and vehicle exhaust.

“If we all drive less this weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents,” air district official Jack Broadbent said in a news release.

The air district said there are several potential health impacts when exposed to smog. This includes throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

Officials recommend scheduling outdoor exercise for the early morning hours and to limit exposure for young children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart conditions.

You can check live readings on the air quality in your area in the map below:

The main action Bay Area residents can take to help with air quality on Saturday is avoid using personal vehicles, if possible.