PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Camila Barco was in the East Bay where an air quality advisory has been issued due to wildfire smoke.

Fires burning in Southern California have caused smoke to drift up to the Bay Area.

East Bay residents can expect to see hazy skies.

Air quality is moderate throughout the Bay Area, meaning people who are sensitive to air pollution should take caution.

Officials recommend staying indoors, closing windows and recirculate air systems if you smell smoke.