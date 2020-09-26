Pop-up COVID-19 testing available in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available this weekend but this time it will only be available for residents who live in a specific zip code.

City leaders say that is because the spread is higher there than other neighborhoods.

“We are here to encourage people in the Fruitvale to come down and get tested,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

This weekend there will be free COVID-19 testing for families living in Oakland’s 94601 zip code, better known as the Fruitvale.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf explains the urgent need to increase testing here.

“We know that this zip code has been the most affected by the COVID-19 virus. Our Latino families are testing at six times the rate as our white families,” Schaaf said.

The event is called a test and respond — A partnership involving the Unity Council.

“We want to make sure we take care of those who have been taking care of us. Who have allowed us to shelter-in-place, keep the food moving, keep the restaurants going,” Chris Iglesias, the Unity Council, said.

The collaboration also includes doctors at UCSF.

“We will be offering two types of testing at this event. One of them is the nose test for PCR. That is a modified nasal test which is a lot painful than the traditional one. The second one is a blood test for antibody to see if people have had exposure in the past,” Dr. Alicia Fernandez, director of UCSF Latinx Center of Excellence, said.

“It is really important to bring your children to get tested as well. Bring grandma and grandpa to get tested. I get tested every month since I deal with the neighborhood people a lot. It’s free. They don’t ask for documentation,” Oakland City Council Noel Gallo said.

The free COVID-19 testing event will be held in Oakland Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in La Clinica De La Raza parking lot at the corner of 35th Avenue and East 12th Street.

