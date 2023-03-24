SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Ferry Building in San Francisco will be hosting a special event this weekend in honor of Women’s History Month.

Fourteen Black female entrepreneurs will set up shop tomorrow to sell items ranging from cupcakes to beauty products. It’s the first in a series of ‘Pop-ups on the Plaza’ to celebrate equity and business growth.

“There was a demand to have more pop-ups on that elevated plaza highlighting more Black-owned businesses, and since we’re partnered with these four different organizations for our building equity program, we’re trying to highlight smaller businesses, and working with these BIPOC entrepreneurs and helping them get more of a crowd,” said Deven Okry, Foodwise’s operations coordinator.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be music and flower crafts for children by the ferry terminal.