Pope Fire 80% contained

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – The Pope Fire burning near the Napa County communities of Angwin and St. Helena is holding at 61 acres burned with containment up to 80 percent, Cal Fire said Sunday morning.
The wildfire was first reported about 4 p.m. Friday near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road.
No injuries have been reported in the blaze, and there are no structures threatened as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
Latest Stories:
- ‘Everything was on fire’: Witnesses describe plane crash in Alabama
- How Proposition 16 would impact California
- Americans sweet on chocolate, baked goods during pandemic, study finds
- At home with Beethoven’s Second Symphony virtual concert
- San Pablo man arrested, suspected of hitting firefighter with car