Pope Fire 80% contained

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) – The Pope Fire burning near the Napa County communities of Angwin and St. Helena is holding at 61 acres burned with containment up to 80 percent, Cal Fire said Sunday morning.

The wildfire was first reported about 4 p.m. Friday near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, and there are no structures threatened as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

