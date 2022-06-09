SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popeyes fans, get ready to party like it’s 1972. The fast food chain announced in a YouTube video that for its 50th birthday, it will sell a two-piece meal for the same price it would cost when the restaurant was founded — 59 cents.

The offer is available for orders with a $5 minimum, featuring two pieces of its signature chicken. Popeyes did not say when the offer becomes available, but People Magazine reported that it will last from June 12 to June 19 and is only available with mobile orders.

Popeyes has locations all over the Bay Area, including three in San Francisco at 1426 Fillmore Street, 599 Divisadero Street and 890 Geneva Avenue. In total, there are 244 locations in California.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans. It was originally titled “Chicken on the Run” before rebranding as Popeyes.