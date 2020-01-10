Popular Bay Area landmarks to light up in Red and Gold in support of 49ers

Photo & Video: 49ers.com

(KRON) — Playoff day is less than 48 hours away for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Bay Area is stepping up to show support.

Just as the Niners are preparing to host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, several Bay Area landmarks plan to light up in Red and Gold to celebrate and honor the team.

San Francisco City Hall, Coit Tower, the SFO International terminal, San Jose airport, San Jose Convention & Civic Center and Montgomery Theatres will light up in Red and Gold to show their support.

Kickoff is set for 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Go Niners!