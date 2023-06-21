(KRON) — A popular Filipino fast-food chain is opening another location in the Bay Area. Jollibee in Brentwood is set to open next Sunday, June 25, the company announced on social media.

The Brentwood location at 6371 Lone Tree Way will be the 11th Jollibee in the Bay Area. It will be the fourth location in the East Bay — joining Concord, Union City and Hayward.

For the Brentwood Jollibee’s grand opening on Sunday, the first 50 customers will win one free chicken sandwich a month from July 2023 to June 2024 for a $25 purchase. On Monday, June 26, the first 100 customers who spend $25 or more will receive a Jollibee bucket hat.

The location’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for drive-thru, dine-in and to-go. Jollibee’s other Bay Area locations are in South San Francisco, Vallejo, Fairfield, Milpitas and San Jose.

Jollibee, which was founded in 1978 in the Philippines, has more than 1,400 locations worldwide. Its first U.S. location opened in the Bay Area’s Daly City in 1998.

KRON4 reached out to Jollibee for further comment on the opening and is waiting for a response. For anyone interested in working at the Brentwood Jollibee, click here.