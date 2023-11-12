(KRON) — Abacá Restaurant, located in the Kimpton Alton Hotel, will be closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, due to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The Filipino restaurant announced on Instagram the two-day closure.

After much thought, we have sadly decided to cancel this week’s collaboration dinner with the very talented chef @monique of @tartedefeybesse. In addition to the cancellation, we will be closed both Wednesday 11/15 and Thursday 11/16. We have made this difficult decision due to the immense impact the APEC summit is having on the city of San Franciso. Abacá Restaurant

According to the restaurant, there has been a decline in business and many canceled reservations due to traffic concerns.