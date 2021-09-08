Popular Golden Gate views could soon come at a cost to drivers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: People sit on the beach at Baker Beach on May 26, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Beaches across the state have seen large crowds as they have started to slowly reopen with rules in place such as maintaining social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some of San Francisco’s top view spots could soon come at a cost to drivers, but your input is requested.

The National Parks Service has proposed a parking fee for several spots in San Francisco and Marin County where people go to catch views of the Golden Gate Bridge and relax on the water.

At this time, it’s free to park in these areas. If approved, the proposal would charge drivers $3 per hour, with a maximum daily fee of $10, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to park in the following areas:

Baker Beach Lots

Merrie Way (Lands End Lookout) Lot

Sutro Heights Lot

Navy Memorial Lot & adjacent NPS roadway

China Beach Lot

Northwest Commuter Lot

Rodeo Beach & Fort Cronkhite Lots

Stinson Beach Lot

Anyone visiting outside the hours listed won’t have to pay to park. Anyone visiting without a car to park – so bicyclists, walkers and public transit users – won’t face fees.

The proposal would also charge visitors for an evening tour of the Point Bonita Lighthouse, prices ranging from $8-$16 for varying ages. If approved, these fees would go into effect in next year.

The National Park Service cites a “dramatic increase” in visitation and high costs for park operations as a reason to start charging. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area was reportedly the second most-visited national park in 2020, according to NPS.

“By paying these fees, visitors help to fund trash collection and custodial services, traffic control operations during peak season weekends and holidays, and repair or replacement of damaged park signs on trails, roads and parking lots. Fee revenue also goes toward critical visitor protection services including ocean safety operations,” NPS said.

Park officials want your input on the proposed fees. Comments can be sent by email through Sept. 26, 2021 to goga_business@nps.gov or by phone at 415-561-4700.