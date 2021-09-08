Popular Golden Gate views could soon come at a cost to drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some of San Francisco’s top view spots could soon come at a cost to drivers, but your input is requested.
The National Parks Service has proposed a parking fee for several spots in San Francisco and Marin County where people go to catch views of the Golden Gate Bridge and relax on the water.
At this time, it’s free to park in these areas. If approved, the proposal would charge drivers $3 per hour, with a maximum daily fee of $10, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to park in the following areas:
- Baker Beach Lots
- Merrie Way (Lands End Lookout) Lot
- Sutro Heights Lot
- Navy Memorial Lot & adjacent NPS roadway
- China Beach Lot
- Northwest Commuter Lot
- Rodeo Beach & Fort Cronkhite Lots
- Stinson Beach Lot
Anyone visiting outside the hours listed won’t have to pay to park. Anyone visiting without a car to park – so bicyclists, walkers and public transit users – won’t face fees.
The proposal would also charge visitors for an evening tour of the Point Bonita Lighthouse, prices ranging from $8-$16 for varying ages. If approved, these fees would go into effect in next year.
The National Park Service cites a “dramatic increase” in visitation and high costs for park operations as a reason to start charging. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area was reportedly the second most-visited national park in 2020, according to NPS.
“By paying these fees, visitors help to fund trash collection and custodial services, traffic control operations during peak season weekends and holidays, and repair or replacement of damaged park signs on trails, roads and parking lots. Fee revenue also goes toward critical visitor protection services including ocean safety operations,” NPS said.
Park officials want your input on the proposed fees. Comments can be sent by email through Sept. 26, 2021 to goga_business@nps.gov or by phone at 415-561-4700.