(KRON) — A popular Korean barbecue chain is coming to the South Bay. Baekjeong opened its first Bay Area location on Wednesday at the Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, the restaurant and mall announced on social media.

Baekjeong is located right outside Bloomingdales. The location’s hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday to Thursday. Friday is from 11:30 a.m. until midnight. Saturday is from 11 a.m. to midnight. Sunday is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Baekjeong opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles in 2012. It has since expanded to eight total restaurants nationwide: one in New York, one in Lynnwood, WA and six Southern California locations.

The Korean BBQ chain has been well-received by food critics across the country. Baekjeong has been featured in national outlets, including the New York Post, Wall Street Journal, Insider and Forbes.

Baekjeong’s location in Los Angeles was named among the best barbecue places in California, according to a Yelp list.

You can reserve a table at Baekjeong in Valley Fair by clicking HERE. Anyone interested in working at this location can click here.

Valley Fair is located at 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.