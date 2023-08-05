Matcha lattes are not only easy to make at home, but they are significantly cheaper when homemade.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A popular cafe in the Mission District is closing after five years. Stonemill Matcha is closing its doors for good at the end of the month, the business announced on Instagram earlier this week.

The cafe, located at 561 Valencia St., will hold its final day for business on Sunday, Aug. 27. Stonemill Matcha is known for its matcha drinks, and it also serves food. The cafe’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday; indoor dining hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plenty of loyal customers commented on the cafe’s closure. Hundreds of comments piled in the Instagram post, expressing their support for the business.

With the announcement of the closure, Stonemill Matcha has seen an increase in business. Orders have gone up to the point that delivery has been disabled, Stonemill Matcha said on Friday.

“After five amazing years of operation on Valencia Street, we will soon be closing our doors for good. We are so incredibly grateful for our community and for embracing our vision. Your support and love for us has been appreciated since day one,” Stonemill Matcha wrote to its 16,000 Instagram followers. “Come say goodbye to the cafe that we have poured our hearts out for during our last month of operation.”

Stonemill Matcha’s announcement comes the same week Philz Coffee said it’s closing its original location at 3101 24th St. — also in the Mission District.

KRON4 reached out to Stonemill Matcha for further comment about the decision to close. We are waiting to hear back.