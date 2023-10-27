SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rosamunde Sausage Grill, a long-running San Francisco institution that sold sausage and beer in various locations, will be closing next month. In a post on Instagram, the sausage shop announced that it would be closing its location at Mission and 24th streets on Nov. 21.

“Although we are sad to say goodbye to the neighborhood, we feel fortunate to have served such a wide and diverse community,” the restaurant said on Instagram. “We’d like to thank our current and past patrons for their support throughout the years.”

Rosamunde opened its Mission District location in 2010. Prior to that, the restaurant operated out of its original location in Lower Haight next to the Toronado. There were also two Rosamunde locations in Oakland — one on Telegraph Avenue and another on Washington Street — that have also since closed.

The Mission Street location was the last remaining Rosamunde Grill, however according to the Instagram post, the Rosamunde menu will continue to be featured at Willkommen Brewery in the Castro.