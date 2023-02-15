SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Beer lovers rejoice. Popular San Diego-based brewery Ballast Point is set to open in San Francisco this month, marking its first location in Northern California.

Ballast Point will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. It is located at 705 16th Street.

For those going to a Warriors game and wanting to get a pre/post-game beer, Ballast Point is within walking distance to Chase Center.

Chase Center is located about three blocks east of the brewery. The San Francisco Giants’ home field, Oracle Park, is about one mile away or a 20-minute walk.

(Photo courtesy of Ballast Point) (Photo courtesy of Lori Eanes) (Photo courtesy of Velvet Ink Photography)

Ballast Point SF will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the bar closing at 10 p.m. As of now, they are closed on Sundays and Mondays, Ballast Point said in a press release.

The brewery’s hours will change for the spring and summer, the company says on its website. The hours will also be adjusted in conjunction to select events going on at Chase Center and Oracle Park.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Found in 1996, Ballast Point Brewing Co. is one of the most well-known beers out of the San Diego region. One of its known beers is the Sculpin IPA. Ballast Point’s Instagram has over 236K followers and another 178K on Facebook.

Ballast Point SF will be the sixth location (all in California). There are three in San Diego County, one in Anaheim and one in Long Beach.