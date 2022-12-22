SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After 20 years years, one popular taco spot is closing. Nick’s Crispy Tacos is closing its only San Francisco location, the business wrote in a letter posted on Facebook Thursday.

Although the location at 1500 Broadway St. will close permanently, Nick’s Crispy Tacos does not plan to shut down for good. The business said it is in the process of finding a new place to relocate.

The letter did not detail when or where Nick’s Crispy Tacos will relocate. The business said it did try to renew its lease at the current location, but negotiations failed.

Nick’s Crispy Tacos will be open for one last Taco Tuesday on Dec. 27. Food and drink specials start at 5 p.m.

“While the times here on Russian Hill have brought laughter and fun to our customers and staff, we are confident that a new location will bring the same and more,” the letter read. “We have made so many wonderful memories through the last 20 years that we have been fortunate enough to serve our community and we will cherish them forever.”

During its 20 years in business, Nick’s Crispy Tacos has seen notable guests such as San Francisco 49ers players. The business posted a picture of Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle’s visit.

