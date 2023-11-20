SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The original location of Little Star Pizza, a popular Bay Area pizza chain, is closing after nearly two decades in business. In an Instagram post Sunday, the restaurant chain announced that its original location in San Francisco’s Western Addition would close at the end of the year.

The closure was announced on the location’s 19th anniversary.

“Today is 19 years for The Original Little Star Pizza on Divisadero!” Little Star said in the post. “With a heavy heart on this anniversary day, we announce that LS Divisadero will be closing at the end of this year.”

“It has been a marvelous run, and an honor to have been a part of the Western Addition/Nopa/Alamo Square neighborhood,” the post continued. “A tremendous thanks to all of the lovely people that has passed through our doors and supported us!”

No official reason was given for the closure in the post.

Little Star maintains two other locations — one in the Mission District and another in Albany. It also has a connection to The Star, a pizzeria with locations in Oakland, Alameda and Portland.