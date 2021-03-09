Porch pantry: East Bay mom gives back to community

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay woman is serving her community in a unique way.

“I’ve had people come up here and eat frozen burritos off my porch at 10 o’clock at night when I’m giving them food, and I’ve had people come here who say ‘I haven’t eaten in three days,'” Heather Ochoa said.

She’s helping her neighbors in need every day.

“A lot of people are hungry out there, and everyone needs to be fed,” Ochoa said.

The mother of four lost her job last March and decided to put all of her energy into the porch pantry.

She picks up donations from stores, bakeries, and friends and puts it all out by her front door.

Heather Ochoa says people can take what they need any day of the week.

“Three months into the pandemic, it was so bad that I had 15 families a day contact me and say ‘do you have food? Do you have food? Do you have food?’

While some neighbors are able to drive to her home on Sycamore Drive in Oakley, others are too old, too sick, or don’t have a car – so Heather delivers.

“It’s my purpose to help others, I feel like it’s what I was born to do. I was born to be a helper.”

The porch pantry is open to anyone who is hungry.

“It’s all about giving, and I truly believe its a blessing to so many.”

For people interested in learning more about the porch pantry, click here.