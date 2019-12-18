Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from Hercules home while resident was in Disneyland

HERCULES (KRON) — Imagine being on vacation and receiving real-time video notification of a package being taken from your front porch.

“A porch pirate. In fact in that case the gentleman actually watched the theft on his phone while he was in Disneyland,” said Hercules Reserve Officer Connie Van Putten.

It happened on Dec. 7 on Tioga Loop in the city of Hercules.

Police say porch pirating is a problem year round but even more so during the holidays.

“It really is. Theft itself is a bigger problem during the holiday season,” Van Putten said. “We’ve had five thefts that have been reported to us since the 30th of November.”

She says it is not uncommon for thieves to tail delivery drivers

“And wait for them to deliver the package and as soon as they leave they run up and grab it,” she said.

However some Hercules residents say they have seen enough of these videos and are now more vigilant when it comes to looking out for package deliveries and each other.

“I get notification. I follow it. I track my stuff,” one resident said.

Police say they have a limited description of the person in this video.

Investigators say he was last seen driving a white Toyota Camry

“We’re keeping an eye on areas that are prone to be hit,” Van Putten said.

If you recognize this face, contact police.

“Or recognize the car, we certainly would appreciate a call,” Van Putten said.

