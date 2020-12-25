Porch pirates steal packages, holiday gifts in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two porch pirates were caught on camera stealing packages and holiday gifts from a San Mateo community.

It happened on Wednesday night in the Bay Meadows neighborhood, near Franklin Parkway and Baze Road.

San Mateo police say they arrested one of the suspects in this same neighborhood where it happened. But due to COVID-19 jail protocol, he was later released by citation.

Now police are still looking for that second suspect, and neighbors say unfortunately this is something that happens too often in the Bay Area.

Two thieves were caught on camera stealing packages, mail and what looks to be a Christmas gift from a family’s doorstep at the Bay Meadows neighborhood in San Mateo.

“That’s very unfortunate. This is a relatively new community,” Joseph Baribeau said. “We’re a couple blocks away from the police station so we thought this neighborhood would be pretty safe when we moved here.”

Neighbor Joseph Baribeau says he’s concerned but not surprised, given the economic hardships during the pandemic.

“Am I surprised? No. Is it horrible? Yes,” he said. “I mean I think we need more help. I think there’s a lot of people that probably need help this year and people are doing what they can to get by and unfortunately, sometimes that leads to crime.”

San Mateo police say they were alerted about the crimes as they were happening.

Once police arrived on scene, they were able to arrest one of the suspects, who was still holding multiple stolen packages, credit cards and a stolen bicycle.

They say the second suspect ran east down Hack Ross Avenue and got away.

“A lot of us have installed… I’m an owner and resident here so a lot of us have installed Ring cameras or similar,” Baribeau said. “Some people even network with police system, not really monitoring but sharing of information when there’s a break in or just a theft.”

Police say those neighborhood security cameras revealed the suspects also going through unlocked vehicles and stealing additional items.

To prevent package theft, they say you should consider using a delivery locker, require signatures for higher value items and make sure you leave clear delivery instructions.