‘Porch pirates’ swipe packages from Larkspur apartment complex

LAKRSPUR (KRON) — This holiday season, online shopping takes the cake with 56 percent of people saying they will purchase presents online.

This is according to the National Retail Federation.

So with all those packages landing on doorsteps, the “porch pirates” are out in force.

In the North Bay, two people have been arrested for swiping handfuls of packages from doorsteps.

Boxes and envelopes are now recovered after being stolen from doorsteps at the Serenity Apartments in Larkspur.

“I think it is a pretty nice area,” said one resident.”I am pretty shocked to hear this to be honest.”

Ray and Jessie just moved here, to the complex at Larkspur Landing.

A package disappeared from their doorstep and so did one from their neighbor.

“We are downstairs, so you have to be dedicated to getting that package down there,” they said.

Mail thefts increase dramatically during the holiday season.

On Monday, Central Marin police were able to catch the package thieves because an alert neighbor captured video of the suspect’s vehicle driving around the complex, swiping package.

The video helped police arrest two suspects about an hour later in a nearby shopping plaza.

Along with the sixteen stolen packages, police say they also found methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.

“It is the holiday season too. Everyone is going to be buying packages. I am glad they caught them,” Jessie Brown said.

The two suspects arrested are from Novato — 39-year-old Chivonne Bozarth and 40-year-old Steven Hirai, who are both out on bail.

“I hope it is a [deterrent], but I am not sure it will be,” she said.

Neighbors now plan to look out for one another and as more packages will be delivered this time of year.

