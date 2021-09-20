Port of Oakland sees increase in import volume

Container vessels at Oakland International Container Terminal in the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. in the late 2010s. (Photo courtesy the Port of Oakland/Kelly Patrick Dugan)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As vessel services were reduced, the amount of import cargo went up at the Port of Oakland for the month of August.

Data shows that the Port “received the equivalent of 97,850 20-foot import containers” last month, which is 1.6% up from August of 2020.

The Port saw a 40% drop in container ships coming into Oakland — 68 ships came in August compared to 113 in 2020.

According to the Port, in order to avoid congestion on the West Coast, several carriers rerouted vessels.

In the month of August, exports from Oakland declined 5.8%. So far this year, imports are up 14% and exports are down 1.8%.

Typically, the Port of Oakland reports about half and half between imports and exports.

Imports are expected to grow over the next few months as retailers require more inventory during the holiday season.

“We’re pleased to see that imports continued strong, despite the challenges ports faced earlier this year,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “We’ve regained operating efficiency and we’re prepared for continued strength in the import market.”