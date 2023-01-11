ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said.

A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a threat to the public, county health services said. The waste was contained in an area that collects stormwater, and the county is developing a plan to dispose of it in the sewer system.

The spillage was from portable toilets, according to health services. The waste did not reach the nearby San Joaquin River.

The highway’s exit ramp was closed for hours following the spill.