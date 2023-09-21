(BCN) — A portion of U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City will be closed twice starting next week, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans officials said the closures will give way to the planned replacement of the Cordilleras Creek Bridge, stretching between Whipple and Brittan avenues.

The first closure is scheduled for the southbound lanes of the highway in the area, from 10 p.m. on Sept. 29 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 2. Motorists using the southbound lanes are advised to exit to Brittan Avenue, take Industrial Road and Whipple Avenue before returning to Highway 101.

The second closure for the highway’s northbound lanes is planned for Oct. 13 to 16, with the same weekend schedule. Motorists using the northbound lanes are asked to exit to Whipple Avenue, drive through Industrial Road, and take Holly Street to return to Highway 101.

The Redwood City Police Department advised motorists to use caution during the closures.

