(BCN) — A portion of Market Street in San Francisco will be closed to motorists for two weeks starting this weekend, city officials said.

Beginning Saturday at 5 a.m., Market Street will be closed to traffic between Fifth and Eighth streets. City officials said traffic will be temporarily rerouted from Market Street between Third and 11th streets for construction work on the roadway and underneath the Muni Metro trackway.

Crews will be installing underground electrical conduits for new traffic signals and constructing new concrete sidewalks, according to the city’s Department of Public Works.

The two-week shutdown, ending on Oct. 28, will affect Muni’s F-line service. Buses will accommodate travelers during the temporary closure, city officials said.

During the shutdown, pedestrians can still use all sidewalks on Market Street and adjacent roads and access businesses and buildings on the affected portion. However, bicyclists will have to dismount their bicycles and walk them along the sidewalk in the affected portion of the street or use one of the detour routes, city officials said.

Travelers will still be able to use the underground BART and Muni Metro service, and all streets that cross the affected portion of Market Street will still be open to the public.

The following Muni lines will be rerouted one block south to Mission Street:

-5-Fulton and 5R-Fulton Rapid

-6-Haight/Parnassus

-7-Haight/Noriega

-9-San Bruno and 9R San Bruno Rapid

-F-Market and Wharves

-K-Ingleside Bus

-L-Taraval Bus

-L-Taraval OWL

-N-Judah Bus

-N-Judah OWL

These bus lines will also experience reroutes:

-19-Polk

-21-Hayes

-31-Balboa

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.