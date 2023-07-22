(KRON) — Authorities are investigating whether a series of fires along Interstate 580 on Friday and Saturday were arson incidents, California Highway Patrol Dublin confirmed.

Several fires broke out across an eight-mile stretch of the highway. Fire crews are currently on scene battle a 25-acre fire near Grant Line Road. Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they pass by the areas, and the number four lane is still closed at this time.

(This is a photo of the fire along I-580 near Altamont)

One of the blazes that sparked on Friday was named the Flynn Fire. The fire started along Interstate 580 near Flynn Road near Altamont stretched to 41 acres before it was contained, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. It was considered 100% contained around midnight.

Anyone with further information about the fires is asked to contact CHP at 707-641-8300.