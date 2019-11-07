Live Now
Possible arson: Nearly a dozen suspicious fires in Concord under investigation

CONCORD (KRON) – An East Bay neighborhood is on edge after almost a dozen suspicious fires.

The fires were all reported at Newhall Park in Concord, an area with lots of trees and dry brush.

Each fire broke out at different times of the day, mostly late at night and early morning.

The latest fire happened early Tuesday morning.

Police and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are investigating the fires as possible arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

