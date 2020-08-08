Possible attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl reported in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police officers responded to a report of a possible attempted kidnapping Thursday night, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

A 14-year-old girl reported she was walking alone southbound on Stanley Street, near Baker Street, when she heard a car approaching her from behind.

She was walking in the street and stepped out of the way, when she noticed a dark tan 4-door sedan pull up next to her. She said the car had a flat roof.

The victim said the passenger of the car then got out and grabbed her by her left arm and said “come on”.

She described the passenger as a Hispanic man, mids 20’s, 5-foot-8 and about 170 pounds with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

The girl said she kicked the suspect in the leg and got away.

He then went back to the car which drove away eastbound on Stanley Street.

She described the driver as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20’s, with black hair and wearing a blue jacket, red flannel shirt with a black windbreaker over the flannel shirt.

The victim continued to walk to her house, which was nearby. She said she did not know the suspects and was uninjured.

Officers checked the area but were not able to locate any cars matching the description. They are now checking the area for any surveillance cameras and attempting to find any possible witnesses.

If anyone has seen a similar car matching the description or saw the incident, please contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

