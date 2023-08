The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a possible barricaded suspect in the vicinity of a Home Depot store, KRON4 has confirmed. The incident is occurring in the 700 block of 37th Avenue.

Police have described the scene as active and are asking members of the public to avoid the area. No additional information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.