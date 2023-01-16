SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said.

Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body.

SCFD called the incident, “A sobering reminder to please stay away from full and fast moving creeks.”

There have been some deaths caused by recent storms across the Bay Area. In Sonoma County, a 2-year-old boy was killed after a redwood tree fell on a home. In Fairfield, a 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash while driving on a flooded road.

There is limited information about this case at this time. Stick with KRON4 as we continue to follow this story.