(KRON) — Officers with the Alameda Police Department may have recovered a body while out on a call Tuesday afternoon, KRON4 has learned. Officers are at the scene near Bay Farm Island Bridge in the 3300 block of Otis Drive.

An Alameda PD representative said the department is working with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau on recovery efforts.

Police in Alameda have been investigating the disappearance of a 52-year-old woman Saturday who disappeared after telling a family member she planned to go for a short walk.

It is not known if the two incidents are related.

