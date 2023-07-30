(KRON) — The Fremont Police Department located a possible pipe bomb at a business in the area of Industrial Place and Industrial Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, the department said.

Officers evacuated nearby industrial businesses in the area and contacted the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad around 3:45 p.m., police said.

No injuries have been reported. The area is still active with police and the investigation is ongoing, according to FPD.

