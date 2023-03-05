OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting took place on Interstate 880 Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Oakland Division. CHP believes it may be a road range incident.

CHP officers were informed there may be victims of a freeway shooting incident just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Law enforcement was informed that the shooting occurred on the southbound side of I-880 just north of 5th Street in Oakland.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two adults and a child were confirmed to be victims of the shooting, but all three avoided injury, according to CHP.

Officers believe that road rage may have played a role in the shooting. Victims reported that the suspect’s vehicle is a white Nissan sedan with paper plates. The car was occupied by two Black men in their late twenties or early thirties, CHP says.

KRON On is streaming now

CHP Oakland is investigating the incident, but a suspect has not yet been located. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CHP Oakland at 510-457-2875 to speak with Officer Camarena.