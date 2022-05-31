PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department said it was notified of a possible shark sighting on Tuesday. The animal was spotted at Linda Mar Beach.

Police did not share additional details about the incident. However, PPD did use the incident as a reminder to remind the public to be cautious while in the water.

“Our coastline is a natural habitat for sharks year round,” police said. “Sharks are an important part of this environment. Shark sightings are a good opportunity to remind our community members and visitors to always exercise caution when in the water and to remain aware of your surroundings.”

There was a fatal shark attack in California in December, when a bodyboarder was killed in Morro Bay. The victim was 42-year-old Tomas Abraham Butterfield, of Sacramento. He was attacked by a great white shark and was killed within minutes.