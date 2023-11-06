SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A hateful symbol that appeared to be a swastika was found Friday in a stairwell at Washington High School in San Francisco, the San Francisco Unified School District confirmed. The school immediately removed the graffiti and is investigating the incident to try and determine who is responsible.

“We do not tolerate any form of hate in SFUSD,” the district said in a statement. “Those responsible for the graffiti will be held accountable in accordance with SFUSD policies.

Washington High will be sharing updates directly with students, families and staff, SFUSD said. Support will be offered to those who need it.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions related to the Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of SF Saturday, demanding a ceasefire in the conflict.

Across the Bay Area, there have been reports of rising instances of antisemitism on campuses.