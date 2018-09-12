Possible threat to Half Moon Bay business prompts police activity

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) - A possible threat to a Half Moon Bay business has prompted police activity in the area, San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputies said.

This is happening on Tuesday evening near Main Street and Highway 92.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been made available by deputies.

