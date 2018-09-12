Bay Area

Possible threat to Half Moon Bay business prompts police activity

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 06:31 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 06:31 PM PDT

HALF MOON BAY (KRON) - A possible threat to a Half Moon Bay business has prompted police activity in the area, San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputies said.

This is happening on Tuesday evening near Main Street and Highway 92.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No other information has been made available by deputies.

