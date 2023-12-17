(KRON) – The National Weather Service forecasts two rounds of rain occurring over the next couple of days in the Bay Area and the Central Coast.

The first round will be on Sunday morning with light rain. KRON4’s meteorologist Dave Spahr forecasts a half of an inch of rain. Gusty winds and a few thunderstorms may occur tonight. There is a 10 percent greater chance for thunderstorms in San Francisco, Concord, Napa, Cloverdale, and Santa Rosa.

According to NWS, thunderstorm hazards include lightning, gusty winds, localized flooding, and small hail may exist.

The NWS forecasts that heavy rain and thunderstorm chances may occur in the second window, which starts Monday morning.

For your safety, plan on wet roadways, allow extra travel time, leave extra space between vehicles, and stay indoors when thunder roars.