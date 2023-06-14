(KRON) — The execution of a search warrant in a San Francisco neighborhood took some community members by surprise on Wednesday morning.

Community members in the Mission Terrace neighborhood were awoken to several United States Postal Inspector Service officers outside of a house on the 200 block of Tingley Street near Cayuga Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The officers were executing a search warrant in connection to a postal investigation, Jeff Fitch of the USPIS told KRON4.

Photos from the scene show more than six USPIS officers. The San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 that its officers were also at the scene to assist.

Since the investigation is ongoing, USPIS could not confirm which incident the search was connected to. Fitch told KRON4 that there has been a significant uptick of crimes involving mail, particularly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The USPIS is working with law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area including SFPD and the Oakland Police Department to respond to the rise in mail crimes.

USPS workers have been targeted in cities across the Bay Area. Just last week, a USPS letter carrier was robbed while delivering mail on foot in Oakland. The USPIS is also seeking a suspect who may be involved in several mail thefts in San Francisco. The agency believes the same suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier. His photos can be seen below.

Image from the US Postal Inspection Service.

“Our main concern is for the safety of our employees who are out there working,” Fitch said. Fitch noted that anything that has to do with mail theft, the theft of postal keys or the robbery of a postal worker is considered a federal offense. The USPIS has established a standing reward policy in hopes that the community will report these offenses.

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a robbery of a postal worker is $50,000. Community members who give information to USPIS that leads to the arrest and conviction of a mail theft suspect are offered a $10,000 reward.

“If the public knows please reach out,” Fitch says. If you have been a victim of mail theft or have information connected to a mail crime, please contact the USPIS at 877-876-2455. Community members can also visit the agency’s website to report an incident online.